|
|
William H. Hupp Jr. went peacefully home to be with his Lord and Savior, on April 5, 2020. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Maxine Hupp; brother, Jeff Hupp; sisters, Jane Brown and Linda Hupp; precious great-granddaughter, Iliana and son-in-law, Timothy Tucker. Bill is survived by his children, Karen (Ron) Orndorf, Joyce Rodgers, Gary (Mary Ann) Hupp, Laurie Tucker, Mark (Elizabeth) Hupp, Christine (Dave Johnson) Haymond, and Derek Hupp; 16 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. Bill was a proud U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was honored to wear his veteran's hat, especially when he was approached and thanks for his service by strangers. He also took pride in his strong work ethic and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers where he recently received his 60 year pin. He loved his work; he talked about it and missed it daily. A Graveside Service will be held, Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron, where friends and family may gather.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020