Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Stow Alliance Fellowship
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Stow Alliance Fellowship
4460 Stow Road
Stow, OH
View Map
William H. May


1948 - 2019
William H. May Obituary
William "Bud" H. May III

William "Bud" H. May, III, 70, died February 25, 2019.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call one hour prior to service time, Rev. John Kitchen officiating. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, flowers may be sent to Redmon Funeral Home or donations can be made to the church. FULL NOTICE TO APPEAR IN SATURDAY AND SUNDAY'S EDITIONS. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
