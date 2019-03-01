|
William "Bud" H. May III
William "Bud" H. May, III, 70, died February 25, 2019.
Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation this Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Funeral service Monday 10:30 a.m. at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call one hour prior to service time, Rev. John Kitchen officiating. Burial Silver Springs Cemetery. Should friends desire, flowers may be sent to Redmon Funeral Home or donations can be made to the church. FULL NOTICE TO APPEAR IN SATURDAY AND SUNDAY'S EDITIONS. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2019