CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William "Bill" McGaughey, age 85, passed peacefully on February 23, 2019.



Born in Akron, Bill was a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. He was a 1951 graduate of CFHS and attended Kent State University, going on to serve active duty in the U.S. Army in Korea. Bill was employed at Hoover Company in North Canton as advertising art director. In his retirement, He enjoyed his passion for old cars and was a life member of CCCA and ACCA.



Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Sophie McGaughey; he is survived by his sister, Cindy Hadjian of Westlake Village, California and his nieces and nephews.



Memorial visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, APRIL 6, 2019 in the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 where a memorial Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment at Northampton Cemetery.



In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to ASPCA Memorials.



