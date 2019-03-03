Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
William H. McGaughey

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William "Bill" McGaughey, age 85, passed peacefully on February 23, 2019.

Born in Akron, Bill was a lifetime resident of Cuyahoga Falls. He was a 1951 graduate of CFHS and attended Kent State University, going on to serve active duty in the U.S. Army in Korea. Bill was employed at Hoover Company in North Canton as advertising art director. In his retirement, He enjoyed his passion for old cars and was a life member of CCCA and ACCA.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Sophie McGaughey; he is survived by his sister, Cindy Hadjian of Westlake Village, California and his nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, APRIL 6, 2019 in the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 where a memorial Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment at Northampton Cemetery.

In lieu of other remembrances memorials may be made to ASPCA Memorials.

To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
