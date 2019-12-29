Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
William H. Popa Obituary
Rev. WADSWORTH -- Reverend William H. Popa, 86, of Wadsworth, passed away December 26, 2019 in the presence of his daughters and beloved dog Prince. He was born January 26, 1933 in Hubbard, OH to the late John and Lillian Popa. Rev. Popa was a graduate of Hubbard High School, Grove City College and Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. His former pastorates include: First Presbyterian Church of Glassport, PA, Cross Roads Presbyterian Church of Gibsonia, PA, Union Presbyterian Church of Murrysville, PA, Connellsville Prebyterian Church, Connellsville, PA, and First Prebyterian Church of St. Clairsville, OH where he was named Pastor Emeritus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Popa; sisters, Mary Jane Popa and Lillian Begeot; and brothers, John, George and Albert Popa. Rev. Popa is survived by his daughters: Susan Pujia Brown of Connellsville, PA, Pamela Wortman of Connellsville, PA and Vicki (Mark) Fierschnaller of Butler PA, his stepchildren, Deborah (James Tanner of Akron and Dennis (Renee) Dunn of Doylestown. There are 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and his sister, Sally (Roger) Shaffer of Charlotte, NC also surviving. There will be a funeral service celebrating Rev. Popa's life and "Giving All the Glory to God" at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.Hilliard-Rospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
