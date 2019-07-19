Home

Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
William Harlan Beatty


1952 - 2019
William Harlan Beatty Obituary
William Harlan Beatty Jr.

William Harlan Beatty, Jr., age 66, of Cuyahoga Falls, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Summa Health System/Akron City Hospital.

William was born September 19, 1952 in Warren, to William and Helen (Moyer) Beatty. Bill was the owner of multiple construction companies and of late the W.H. Beatty Construction, LLC. Throughout his life and work, Bill loved to meet people and make new friends. He enjoyed golf, fishing and playing cards in his spare time. Most of all, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his ex-wife, Jeannie Beatty; children, Lisa (Clifford) Whitmer, William Harlan (Melissa) Beatty III and Tina Leone; grandchildren, Miranda Beatty, Devin Whitmer, Julia Whitmer, Maddison Beatty, CeCelia Leone, Gabriel Leone, William Harlan Beatty IV; siblings, Linda Dvorak, Cindy (Sam) Foust, Mickey Snellenberger, Jeffrey (Diane) Beatty, Gregory (Patricia) Beatty Sr. and Matthew "Doug" (Georgine) Beatty; companion, Lucille Hendren; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Moyer) Beatty; and brother, Gary L. Beatty.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the , 6100 Rockside Woods Blvd., Suite 260, Independence, OH 44131. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 19, 2019
