Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
William Harris


1932 - 2020
William Harris Obituary
Bill Harris, 88, of Green passed away March 26, 2020. He was born February 5, 1932 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania to the late William and Dorothy Harris. Bill was a 1949 graduate of East High School and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. with 45 years of service. Bill took pride in being a Mason for over 60 years. He was an avid follower of The Ohio State Buckeyes and in his free time he enjoyed gardening around the yard and spending time with family. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Norma of 71 years; sons, Bill and David (Debbie); daughters, Linda, Carol and Kathy; 12 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Bonnie Puett and Dianna Zuver; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the current pandemic and Bill's wishes, a private family graveside service will take place at East Liberty Cemetery. Please support the Harris family during this difficult time by sharing memories and well wishes on our website at www.schermesserfh.com SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
