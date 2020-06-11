William Harry "Bill" Bloss, age 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 9, 2020. Born in New Baltimore, Ohio, he lived in Uniontown most of his life. Bill graduated from Marlboro High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was self-employed as the owner of William Bloss Construction for over 40 years, and was a member of Hartville Church of the Brethren. Bill's many hobbies included traveling, camping, silver-smithing, ceramics, woodworking, gardening and hunting. Bill was very active in the Uniontown community, where he entertained the children as Santa Claus for 40 years. He enjoyed spending time with his precious, ever-growing family, and especially loved wintering in Arizona with his beloved wife, Lois. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Mark; son-in-law, Jeff Mason; sister, Annabelle; and brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Lois I. (Birk); daughters, Michele (Ken) Milligan, Tammy (Jerry) Ledgerwood and Tina (Johnny) Henson; grandchildren, Shana, Elizabeth, Kristy, Benjamin, Justin, Abby, Holly, Spencer and Nolan; and 21 great-grandchildren. Bill's family would like to thank ClearPath Hospice and The Gables of Green for their care and compassion. Private services will be held for Bill's family. Burial will take place at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to MADD at: MADD Donations, 511 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, TX 75062; or World Vision, P.O. Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com