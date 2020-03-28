Home

NORTON -- William "Bill" Hauser, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Donna, and his son, Bill (Shelly). He is survived by his sons, Bob (Judy), Gary, Tom (Chris), Terry (Anne) and Greg and his daughter, Cindy; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. In looking out for the health and safety of all, services will be held at a later date. Private Interment was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.silva-hostetler.com for updates and online condolences. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
