|
|
William Henry "Fly" Fitzgerald
William Henry "Fly" Fitzgerald was born on October 17, 1962. He peacefully transitioned to glory on July 14, 2019.
Funeral service will be held, Friday, July 26, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 743 Bellevue Avenue or 1056 Frederick Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019