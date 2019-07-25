Home

Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
William Henry Fitzgerald


1962 - 2019
William Henry "Fly" Fitzgerald

William Henry "Fly" Fitzgerald was born on October 17, 1962. He peacefully transitioned to glory on July 14, 2019.

Funeral service will be held, Friday, July 26, 2019, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 743 Bellevue Avenue or 1056 Frederick Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019
