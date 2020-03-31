|
|
William "Earl" Holderfield, 78, passed away at home, of Hodgkins Lymphomia, on Saturday March 28, 2020. He finished the course well and was welcomed into eternity by Jesus, his Savior and Lord. He was a faithful member at Riverside Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, Akron, for twenty years. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy, and children, Shawn, Stacey, Dan and Travis. He will be missed by his grandchildren, Sarah Bunnell, (Brian) and Tyler, great grandchild, Brayden Bunnell. Earl was born in Bath, Ohio and was a 1960 graduate at Revere High School where he excelled in football. He retired from Summit County Engineers in 1997 after 29 years of service. He was a Highway Maintenance Foreman for the Bath/Richfield District. Memorial Service will be scheduled at the Riverside CMA Church, 2433 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio at a later date when restrictions are lifted due to the virus. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, 330-535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020