William Howard Greene
STOW - William "Bill" Howard Greene, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the presence of family. He was born September 5, 1935 in Salem, Ohio to the late Howard and Virginia (Casto) Greene. Bill was passionate about many things, including cars. As a younger man, he and his brothers built cars and raced them on quarter-mile tracks. In his later years, he restored and showed classic cars. He spent most of his working years in machine shops including Superior Mold & Die in Munroe Falls and Colonial Machine in Kent before he founded G & G Industrial Sales and Services and became his own boss. In retirement, he enjoyed gardening, cruise-ins, fishing, baking, music, attending church, bike riding, spending time with family, and tinkering with whatever needed fixing around the house. Including his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Greene; his sister, Theresa Willard; his son, Edward Greene, and his son-in-law, Guy Manaugh. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Linda Greene; sons, Tim Greene and Howard Greene; daughters, Patty (David) Stahle, Julie (Ryan) Rose, and Melody Manaugh; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Melvin Greene, Alfred (Thelma Jean) Greene, Sue (Ernie) Zimmerman, Georganne Schleinkofer, and Joe Metts. At his request, Bill's body was donated upon his passing to the Cleveland Clinic's Body Donation program to enable the crucial, ongoing research that helps to extend or save the lives of others. A public memorial and private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

1 entry
November 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
