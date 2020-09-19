William Hudson Dilley of Medina, OH, passed away peacefully at home on September 14, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was 87 years old. Bill was born in June 1933 in Akron, OH to Marguerite Hudson and Gilbert William Dilley. He was graduated from high school and junior college at the Georgia Military Academy in College Park, GA. He attended The Ohio State University where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity and for which he later helped colonize new FIGI chapters. He was graduated from Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geography and attended law school at The University of Akron. After serving as a bailiff at the Akron Municipal Court, Bill studied horticulture at the Ohio State University Agriculture Technical Institute in Wooster, OH and founded Down to Earth Landscaping. He later supervised landscaping and grounds maintenance at The University of Akron for many years. Bill was married to Kathleen "Kitty" Bates of Meadville, PA in 1972. They enjoyed 39 years together until her death in 2011. Bill was also preceded by his parents; sister, Barbara Dilley Thorpe; niece, Katherine Thorpe Martucci; brothers in-law, Frederick F. Dannemiller, Tom Bates and Rudy Hinderegger. Bill is survived by his sister, Joanne Dilley Dannemiller; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Hinderegger, Roseanne (Herbert) Kister, and Barbara Bates. He was a loving and devoted uncle to two generations of nieces and nephews, especially Elizabeth Thorpe (Barry) Tavolier, and her children Brian, Katherine and Elizabeth; Katherine Thorpe (Brian) Martucci's children, Barbara, Natalie, James and Kristina; and John (Wendy) Thorpe and his children, John David and Sydney. He will be missed by his Dannemiller nieces and nephews, Marguerite D. Tremelin (Scott), Francia, Gilbert (Lisa), William (Stephanie), Noel (Beth) and their families; the Hinderegger, Kister and Bates nieces and nephews, especially his god-daughter Anna Bates. He will also be missed by many close friends. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron, OH 44304. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, September 21 at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 44 University Ave., Akron, OH 44304. A private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Medina Red Cross.