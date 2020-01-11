|
William (Bill) J. Cobb William (Bill) J. Cobb, 88 years, passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born in N. Canton, OH. He attended Cuyahoga Falls High School, where he was a state wrestling champion and graduated from Case Western University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill was a Korean Army Veteran and served from 1953 to 1956. He owned and operated C&C Machine Company in Akron, OH until he retired in January 2002. He was well known in the Akron-Cleveland area for his honesty and efficiency in business operations. Bill was an avid fisherman, a great skier, enjoyed traveling and exploring new places, but most of all, he loved his entire family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and John Cobb; sister, Gloria Bradshaw; and son, Steve Cobb. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Gladys; his children, Debbi (Vince) Popo of Millersport, OH, Kari Pagano of Seven Hills, OH, Tina (Charles) Christensen of Monticello, MN, Charlene (Brock) Smith of Oceanside, CA, Robert Cooley of Akron, OH, and Patty Cooley of West Covina, CA; brother, Robert Cobb of Laguna Woods, CA; sister, Dorothy Gray of Greeneville, TN; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends. Calling hours will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 noon at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or the Humane Society of Summit County, 2996 Darrow Rd. Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44308. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 11, 2020