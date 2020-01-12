|
William (Bill) J. Cobb William (Bill) J. Cobb, 88 years, passed away on January 6, 2020. Calling hours will be Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12 noon at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308 or the Humane Society of Summit County, 2996 Darrow Rd. Suite 30, Twinsburg, OH 44308. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020