William J. Dettling passed away suddenly October 8th, 2020. He was born on June 9,1931in Akron. He was an avid golfer and a Lifetime Century member of the PGA. He was a sales representative for various companies throughout his long career in the golf industry. William is survived by his wife, Susan J. Dettling (Tenney); daughter, Julie E. Dettling; son, William B. Dettling (Lynn); siblings, Mary Jane, Pat, Rosie, Mike, Richard (deceased), Gene (deceased), and David. We will miss his dry sense of humor and his love for Notre Dame. You were a classy man dad. We love you. The family will receive friends Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a small prayer service to follow at Hennessey Bagnoli-Moore, 936 N. Main St, Akron, OH 44310. Interment 12 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery 100 E. Waterloo Road Akron OH 44319. Due to Covid-19, we respectively request that those attending prayer services and visitation will practice social distancing and wear face masks. If you are unable to attend or do not wish to attend, we understand and all love and prayers will be appreciated. You are invited to hbm-fh.com
to view William's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.