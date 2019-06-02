Home

Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
330-925-2911
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Auble-Gillman Funeral Home
360 West Sunset Drive
Rittman, OH 44667
Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
William J. Forrer


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William "Bill" J. Forrer

RITTMAN -- William "Bill" J. Forrer, age 90, of Rittman, passed away on Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019, at his residence in Rittman, following a period of declining health.

Bill was born on November 8, 1928, in Sterling, Ohio, to the late Ward and Mollie (Blough) Forrer, and graduated from Doylestown High School with the class of 1946. Following graduation from high school, he served as a Radarman 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He married Jo Ann Chapman on August 29, 1953, at the Doylestown Methodist Church and has been happily married to her for over 65 years.

Bill was a 33rd degree Mason at Wadsworth Masonic Lodge #385, where he had formerly served as District Deputy Grand Master.

He was preceded in death by son, Gary W. Forrer; brothers, Wayne and Elwood Forrer; sister, Fannie G. Kelbly, and brothers-in-law, Paul L. Kaufman, Kenneth C. Kelbly, and Donald Collins.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5th, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman, with Pastor Ruthie Trigg officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville at 1 p.m. where military rites will be observed.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the funeral home. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Full obituary and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019
