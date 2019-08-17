|
William J. Liska William J. Liska, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019. William was born in Cleveland, OH, to the late William and Theresa (Holb) Liska and lived in the Akron area most of his life. He proudly began serving our countryin the US Navy in 1960 and after 35 years of decorated service he honorably retired from the Naval Reserves as a Chief Radioman in 1995. He earned an Associate degree of Applied Science in Criminal Justice Technology from the University of Akron. He then faithfully served his community for more than 30 years as a Deputy Sheriff with the Summit County Sheriff's Office from 1980 through his retirement from fulltime service in 2005 with the rank of Sargent and continued his service as a Special Deputy until just a few years ago. He enjoyed achieving the highest levels of firearms proficiency and marksmanship with many gold and silver medals to prove it. He also enjoyed playing golf and had an Ace (hole-in-one) to prove that. In addition to his life well lived as an officer, a gentleman, and a high achiever he was a world-class husband, father, grandfather, brother, family man and friend to many who were lucky to have him in their lives and who will miss and remember him dearly. In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his brother, Frank Liska, sister-in-law Phyllis; and brother-in-law, Joe Sutter. He is survived by loving wife of 58 years, Mary Jo Liska; sons, William (Jeanann), Michael (Tony) and David Liska; grandchildren, Courtney, Cassandra, Kaitlin, Jamie, Kaela and Amanda; sisters,Patricia (Loren) Rahn, Mary Sutter and Theresa (Jeff) Payne; brothers, John (Sue) and Paul (Karen) Liska; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:30 am - 12:30 at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). William's Committal Service will be Monday, 2:00 pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawige Road, Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in William's name. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019