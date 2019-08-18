|
|
William J. Liska William J. Liska, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). William's Committal Service will be Monday, 2:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawige Road, Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in William's name. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019