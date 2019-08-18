Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Committal
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawige Road
Seville, OH
View Map
William J. Liska


1942 - 2019
William J. Liska Obituary
William J. Liska William J. Liska, 77, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 11, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). William's Committal Service will be Monday, 2:00 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawige Road, Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in William's name. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view William's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
