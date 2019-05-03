|
|
William J.
Martin Jr.
STOW -- William J. Martin, Jr., 84, went to heaven peacefully with the love of his life by his side on May 2, 2019. God-fearing, a man of strength, a provider, and a leader are just a few qualities of our amazing dad. He loved each and every one of us selflessly. Awaiting him in heaven are his son, William Martin III and granddaughter, Rachel Harvey. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Martin; children, Connie (Jerry) Hardy, Tom (Dawn) Martin, Chuck (Tammy) Martin, and Susan (Chris) Martin, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pastor Phil Chapman will conduct service Saturday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Road, Stow 44224, where friends may call from 9 a.m. until service time. Interment, Silver Springs Cemetery.
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019