|
|
TALLMADGE -- William J. McClellan, 90, passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Akron, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Bill served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Diamond Crystal Salt with over 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthew's Church and the Akron Turner Club. His passion was his horses and carriages. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace McClellan; his sisters, Barbara Sarchet, Gloria Gray; brothers, Harold Wightman, Charles Wightman, Jerry McClellan; two grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann; daughters, Kathleen (David) Schindewolf, Mary (Craig) Crider, stepdaughter, Elaine Dassance; sons, William (Judy) McClellan, Dennis (Lori) McClellan, Charles McClellan; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Matthew Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, with Rev. Michael Williamson officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery with full military honors by Mogadore VFW.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020