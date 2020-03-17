Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
2603 Benton Ave
Akron, OH
View Map

William J. McClellan


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. McClellan Obituary
TALLMADGE -- William J. McClellan, 90, passed away March 15, 2020. Born in Akron, he lived most of his life in Tallmadge. Bill served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Diamond Crystal Salt with over 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Matthew's Church and the Akron Turner Club. His passion was his horses and carriages. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Grace McClellan; his sisters, Barbara Sarchet, Gloria Gray; brothers, Harold Wightman, Charles Wightman, Jerry McClellan; two grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann; daughters, Kathleen (David) Schindewolf, Mary (Craig) Crider, stepdaughter, Elaine Dassance; sons, William (Judy) McClellan, Dennis (Lori) McClellan, Charles McClellan; 11 grandchildren; many great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. TODAY, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at St. Matthew Church, 2603 Benton Ave., Akron, with Rev. Michael Williamson officiating. PROCESSION TO FORM AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be at Tallmadge Cemetery with full military honors by Mogadore VFW.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -