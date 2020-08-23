PENINSULA - William J. Miklos (Bill), 67, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on August 19, 2020. Born in Anchorage, AK, he was a resident of Peninsula since 2004, and a U.S. Army Veteran. William had been employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed music, dancing, pool, bowling, and many other activities. Preceded in death by his parents, William M. and Patricia A. Miklos and son, Christopher, he is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Shane; sister, Dawn; brothers, Andy and Marc Miklos, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)