William J. Taus



William J. Taus (Bill) passed away on June 27, 2019 at age 69. He was born in Salem, Ohio, to Peter and Mary (Skowron) Taus on April 24, 1950. As a young child, he embraced the tenets of the Boy Scout Oath, always willing to do his best, to help others and to be a friend to all. Always with a smile to share and the determination to get the job done, Bill advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout.



Bill graduated from the University of Akron with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. He began his professional career with Karl Rohrer Associates as project manager for NASA-Lewis Research Center, Cleveland, OH.



He always wanted to have his own business and in 1982 established Furnace Technology Inc., specializing in heat treating, processing equipment and furnace design for the steel and aluminum industries. His clients included companies throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.



Bill always loved the work he did and enjoyed the challenges of diverse and unique projects, as well as the people and places he grew to know throughout his nearly 25 years in business.



Whatever he was doing, whether working or relaxing; he enjoyed it! He loved playing golf with his lifelong friends and spending time at the lake. He served on the advisory board of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.



He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Goodman) of 40 years and a brother James Taus of Salem Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Bernard Parish Building Fund, 44 University Avenue, Akron, OH 44308 or the Humane Society of Summit County (HSSC) 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at St. Bernard Church, 44 University Avenue Akron, OH 44308. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W Exchange Street, Akron, OH 44302.



Please visit Bill's' Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019