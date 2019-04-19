Home

William (Bill) James, 57, of Medina, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019.

Friend to all; Prolific lapidary artist and founder of Gordian Art; Gregarious storyteller, life-long learner, enterprising salesman, "ROCK NUT."; Friend of Bill W.

Loving husband to Angela (nee Stephens); giving father to Sarah, Aaron, Zachary and Joshua; devoted brother to Terry (Keith) Pieritz, Russell (Sandy), Leonard (Sherry), Jeffrey (Lisa) and Patrick. and son of William and Joy (nee Sinclair); goofy uncle to 13 nieces and nephews.

Friends may join the family for Bill's calling hours on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carlson Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 3477 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Gordian Art, 2775 Medina Rd., Medina, OH 44256.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's memory to: Medina County A.A. c/o Cathy's House, Inc., P.O. Box 811, Medina, OH 44258 OR Habitat for Humanity of Medina County, 620 E. Smith Road, E-6A, Medina, OH 44256.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2019
