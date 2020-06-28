William James Anthony, 71, of Massillon, passed away Saturday, June 20th, in his home, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Toledo on August 21, 1948, a son of the late Leonard and Doris (Young) Anthony, also preceded in death by sister, Tami Myers. Served in the US Army Reserves as an SPC 4 for six years. An active member of the Gyro Club, Bill was a self-employed/owner of the Portage Lakes IGA. Survived by wife, Darlene (Haidet) Anthony; three daughters, Lisa (Ed) Pyatt, Susan (Steve) Carano, Michelle (John) Sheeler; brother, Tom (Mary) Anthony; and grandson, Brennen Carano. No services will be held at this time. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home Locally Owned Since 1917 330-455-0293
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 28, 2020.