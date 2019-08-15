Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gospel Assembly Church
2535 Wise Road
Green, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Gospel Assembly Church
2535 Wise Road
Green, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Beougher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John Beougher


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John Beougher Obituary
William John Beougher William John "Bill" Beougher, 77, of Green, Ohio, passed away August 12, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio May 29, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Ringler) Beougher. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Drake and brother, Robert Beougher. Bill's memory will live on in the hearts of those who survive: his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Beougher; son, John Beougher; his daughter, Debbie Beougher; grandchildren, Tiffany and Johnny, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy (George) Cormany, Gloria Baer; brother, David (Pam) Beougher; sister-in-law, Dora Beougher; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Bill was an exceptional auto mechanic. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man whose life reflected his unwavering faith in God and was a lifelong member of the Gospel Assembly Church, serving in many, many facets of his church and church family. Bill touched the lives of many people and made friends wherever he went. He loved to sing and sand bass in a men's octet for many years. In honoring Bill's wishes, his family will receive guests Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m, until time of the Memorial Service, beginning at 3:00 p.m., at the Gospel Assembly Church, 2535 Wise Road, Green, Ohio, Pastor Richard Moore will officiate. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gospel Assembly Church. The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to Holly, a very special nurse and to Liezle, a dear, kind tech, both in the ICU at Akron General Hospital. The family has entrusted Bill's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now