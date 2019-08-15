|
|
William John Beougher William John "Bill" Beougher, 77, of Green, Ohio, passed away August 12, 2019. Born in Akron, Ohio May 29, 1942, he was the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Ringler) Beougher. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Drake and brother, Robert Beougher. Bill's memory will live on in the hearts of those who survive: his loving wife of 58 years, Sandra Beougher; son, John Beougher; his daughter, Debbie Beougher; grandchildren, Tiffany and Johnny, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy (George) Cormany, Gloria Baer; brother, David (Pam) Beougher; sister-in-law, Dora Beougher; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Bill was an exceptional auto mechanic. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man whose life reflected his unwavering faith in God and was a lifelong member of the Gospel Assembly Church, serving in many, many facets of his church and church family. Bill touched the lives of many people and made friends wherever he went. He loved to sing and sand bass in a men's octet for many years. In honoring Bill's wishes, his family will receive guests Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m, until time of the Memorial Service, beginning at 3:00 p.m., at the Gospel Assembly Church, 2535 Wise Road, Green, Ohio, Pastor Richard Moore will officiate. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gospel Assembly Church. The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thank you to Holly, a very special nurse and to Liezle, a dear, kind tech, both in the ICU at Akron General Hospital. The family has entrusted Bill's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 15, 2019