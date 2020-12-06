William Joseph Longhitano, 73, longtime resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away suddenly on November 27, 2020. William was born on August 1, 1947 in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late William B. and Ann (Arete) Longhitano. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and recipient of the Purple Heart, having honorably served during the Vietnam War. During his military service, he was a member of the 82nd and 101st Airborne Division, and also a proud Green Beret. William held many jobs over the years, including his time with Little Tikes, where he was employed over 20 years. William dedicated over 30 years to coaching youth baseball, basketball, and football in the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow communities, and he will be dearly missed by many. William was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend. His survivors include sons, William Vincent "Vince" (Erika), Patrick, and Joseph Longhitano (Jennifer); siblings, Michael Longhitano and Leann Longhitano; grandchildren, V.J., Travis, Ashley, Robert, Riley, Jackson, Kaiden, Kallen and Porter; and many extended family members and friends. Private interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with full military honors. A public gathering to celebrate William's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.CliffordShoemaker.com
