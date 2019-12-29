|
William K. Brunner Jr., 72, passed away December 23, 2019. Bill was born in Akron where he was a life resident and a graduate of Kenmore High School. He retired from Summit County Department of Highway Maintenance and also Acme. Bill was a proud Marine Corps Veteran having served in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart Medal. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Stella and sister, Jackie Blosser, he is survived by his nieces, Kipp (Pat) Lyons and Michelle Kline; nephew, Todd Frashuer; great niece, Stephanie Porter; great-great nephews, Korie Richmond and Max Mitchell. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and burial will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019