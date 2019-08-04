|
William K.
Parker, Jr.
William K. Parker, Jr., "Bill", age 59, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away, August 1, 2019, after a brief illness at Akron City Hospital.
He was born on May 15, 1960 to the late William K. and Irene J. (nee Brandt) Parker, Sr.
Bill was employed by West Point Market for 37 years, where he was loved by many customers. Bill was also a member of the Mt. AKRA Lodge #680 F&AM, Masons. Bill loved being around his family making memories, he always had a smile on his face.
Other than his parents; Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Darlene Dies and Loretta Parker.
He will be greatly missed by his sisters, Becky Yuschak and Marlene (John "Jack") Beecher; brothers-in-law, Mike Yuschak and Bob Dies; and many nieces and nephews who loved their uncle Bill.
A special thank you to the caring doctors and staff of the 7th floor at Akron City Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. where family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, Ohio 44305; 330-784-3334.
To leave a special for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019