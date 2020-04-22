|
William "Bill" Edwin Kneale. 86. passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Arbors of Stow, of natural causes. Bill was born August 23, 1933 in Akron, to his proud parents, William E. Kneale Sr and Pauline (Sanford) Kneale. Survivors of the immediate family include his older sister Pat Kotti of North Augusta, SC; sister-in-law, Patty (DiMauro) Kneale of Hastings, NE; brother-in-law, Al Bowman of Kent; daughter, Mindy Kneale and partner John Sone of Akron; sons, William "Ed" (Cindy) Kneale of Hudson, FL, Reed (Michele) Kneale of Upper St. Claire, PA, Michael "Mak" (Julie) Kneale of Stow; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in passing Bill are his parents; beloved wife, Mabel (Bennett); his brother, Michael S. Kneale; and sister, Mary Kneale. Bill led a charmed life, marrying his childhood sweetheart Mabel Bennett in 1952. Their marriage lasted 62 years as Mabel departed, only to greet him again. His high school exploits included many honors in sports as he exhibited leadership by example. His spare time hobbies included music, wood carving, golf, and playing euchre with friends. He was a direct descendent of the Mayflower families, boasting three ancestors from the 1620 landing in Plymouth, MA. His family would like to express their grateful thanks to the Veteran's Administration and to The Arbors Stow as they supported Bill 100%, excellent care was given. Due to Public Health concerns, a memorial service and reception in Kent, at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Please contact Reed Kneale, [email protected], 724.880.0233. for further details. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020