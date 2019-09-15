|
William L. Clifford William L. Clifford, 95, passed away peacefully at home September 10, 2019. He was born in Akron on July 20, 1924 to the late Edwin and Helen (Moore) and was a proud Navy veteran of World War II. Bill retired from General Tire with 32 years of service and was a member of Wedgewood United Methodist Church. He had also belonged to the American Legion Post 209 and the Norfolk VFW Post 3160. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marybell (George) and son-in-law, Don Mills. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dolores. Bill and Dolores were known by many as Grandma and Grandpa; children, Mary Mills, Diana (Paul) Hoffman and Suzette (Kristopher) Varney; grandchildren, Bryan (Barbara), Brad, Brett (Tabitha), Douglas (Tracy), Christine (Robert), Cameron, Donald, Daniel and Darin; great-grandchildren, Keith, Kelly, Jacob, Josh, Jillian, Alex, Mitchel, Nicholas and Alivia; and other loving relatives and friends. Burial with military honors will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr., Akron, OH 44312 with Pastor Joe Burkhardt officiating, with calling hours from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wedgewood United Methodist in honor of Bill. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall online at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019