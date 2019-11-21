|
|
STOW -- William "Bill" L. Goff, 98, passed away surrounded by his family November 18, 2019. He was born March 8, 1921 in Aurora, OH. Bill was a lifelong resident of Stow, and a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in WWII. He had been employed with Ohio Edison as a maintenance foreman, retiring after 41 years. Bill was a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Camping Group, Ohio Edison Retired Men's Club, Medina Bird Club, and the VFW. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, bowling and putzing around. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Thelma, and son Robert Goff, he is survived by son, William L. (Marsha) Goff; daughters, Linda Leiby, Anna (Donald) Blackiston and Debra Goff; grandchildren, Tonia (Danny) Welsch, Chad (Stacy) Leiby, Todd Leiby, Jaime (Bill) Billock and William C. Goff; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Jenna Billock Should friends desire, memorials may be made to , https://www.stjude.org/ Funeral service and entombment will be held Friday, 11 a.m. at Grandview Memorial Park, 5400 Lakewood Road, Ravenna 44266. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019