William L. Jacobs Sr.
William L. Jacobs, Sr., 64, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to William L. Rogers and Lillian Jacobs. William started a non-profit organization called the Problem Youth Program (PYP). William was preceded in death by his father, William Rogers; mother, Lillian Tucker; wife, Violet Jacobs; son, Marcus Cunningham; brothers, Leonard (Peanut) George and Greg Jacobs. William leaves to forever cherish his loving memory, his daughter, Lavina (Wesley) Gordon-Black of Akron; sons, William L. Jacobs, Jr., and Marquest Jacobs, both of Akron; brothers, Jentil Dunn (Go-Go), Leonard Rogers, William Richardson (Cheryl), Michael Morris (Eugenia), Larry Jacobs, Joseph Rogers (Debbie) and Charles Caffney, all of Akron; sisters, Milyian Fain of Youngstown, Vanessa Williams of Wisconsin, Karen Rogers, Barbara Anderson (Mark), Sandra Richardson, Julie Tucker, LaTasha Tucker, and Shawntay Tucker, all of Akron; 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 4:00 P.M., where family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until time of service, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home. Masks will be required to enter services.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
September 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
