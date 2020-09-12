William L. Jacobs, Sr., 64, passed away on September 1, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to William L. Rogers and Lillian Jacobs. William started a non-profit organization called the Problem Youth Program (PYP). William was preceded in death by his father, William Rogers; mother, Lillian Tucker; wife, Violet Jacobs; son, Marcus Cunningham; brothers, Leonard (Peanut) George and Greg Jacobs. William leaves to forever cherish his loving memory, his daughter, Lavina (Wesley) Gordon-Black of Akron; sons, William L. Jacobs, Jr., and Marquest Jacobs, both of Akron; brothers, Jentil Dunn (Go-Go), Leonard Rogers, William Richardson (Cheryl), Michael Morris (Eugenia), Larry Jacobs, Joseph Rogers (Debbie) and Charles Caffney, all of Akron; sisters, Milyian Fain of Youngstown, Vanessa Williams of Wisconsin, Karen Rogers, Barbara Anderson (Mark), Sandra Richardson, Julie Tucker, LaTasha Tucker, and Shawntay Tucker, all of Akron; 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 4:00 P.M., where family will receive friends from 3:00 P.M. until time of service, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Eulogizing. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home. Masks will be required to enter services.