William L.
Oliver IV
William L. Oliver IV, age 38, passed away on May 5, 2019.
Billy enjoyed fishing and landscaping. Preceded in death by his grandparents, William II and Anna Oliver and Ray and Geraldine Norman; and brother-in-law, Paul Jefferys; he is survived by his wife, Ashley; parents William III and Diana
Oliver; stepdaughter,
Rebecca; sister, Diane Alexander; brother, Steve Alexander and nieces and nephews, Jackie, Jessica and Dustin and their families and his dog, Shady
A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr, Akron, OH 44312.
