Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Wedgewood United Methodist Church
2350 Wedgewood Dr
Akron, OH
William L.

Oliver IV

William L. Oliver IV, age 38, passed away on May 5, 2019.

Billy enjoyed fishing and landscaping. Preceded in death by his grandparents, William II and Anna Oliver and Ray and Geraldine Norman; and brother-in-law, Paul Jefferys; he is survived by his wife, Ashley; parents William III and Diana

Oliver; stepdaughter,

Rebecca; sister, Diane Alexander; brother, Steve Alexander and nieces and nephews, Jackie, Jessica and Dustin and their families and his dog, Shady

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Wedgewood United Methodist Church, 2350 Wedgewood Dr, Akron, OH 44312.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
