William L. Salsgiver NORTON -- William L. Salsgiver, 76, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Bill was born in Akron and had been an area resident all his life where he worked as a driver for Laria Chevrolet. He was a member of the Norton Baptist Church and a proud Army Veteran. Preceded in death by his father, Neal Salsgiver; and mother, Gladys Egger; He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Joann; son, Mark (Sandy) Cabral; grandchildren: Mark Cabral II, Donald Young and Jennifer Price; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Bruce (Patricia) Salsgiver; sister Nancy (Terry) Sense; nephew, Terry M. Sense; and niece, Teresa Zehner. William's Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. Pastor Dwight Strickland officiating. Calling Hours TONIGHT from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideon's International. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 3, 2019