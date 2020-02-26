|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William 'Ken' Leas, 89, passed away February 23, surrounded by family, at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls. Bill was born in Cuyahoga Falls on July 10, 1930 to the late Raymond and Wilma Leas, where he attended Cuyahoga Falls High School. Bill joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, receiving two Purple Hearts. He retired from Famous Supply after 32 years. He was a member of the Firestone Park VFW Lodge 3383, American Legion Charles Faust Post, the Tadmor Temple, Scottish Rite - AROBA Lodge of Perfection, and was a 32nd Degree Member of the Masonic Lodge 735 in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to his parents; Bill was preceded in death by his son, Ronald; as well as brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Norma; his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Deb (Zelei) Leas; daughter-in-law, Sherilyn Leas; granddaughters, Heather (Travis) Singer and Kelly (Nate) Addessi; great-grandchildren, Regan, Evan, Logan, and Aiden. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, from 1-3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. Interment with full military honors will take place on Monday, March 2, 10 a.m., at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bill's memory to the Humane Society of Summit County Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020