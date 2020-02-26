Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Resources
More Obituaries for William Leas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Leas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Leas Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- William 'Ken' Leas, 89, passed away February 23, surrounded by family, at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls. Bill was born in Cuyahoga Falls on July 10, 1930 to the late Raymond and Wilma Leas, where he attended Cuyahoga Falls High School. Bill joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, receiving two Purple Hearts. He retired from Famous Supply after 32 years. He was a member of the Firestone Park VFW Lodge 3383, American Legion Charles Faust Post, the Tadmor Temple, Scottish Rite - AROBA Lodge of Perfection, and was a 32nd Degree Member of the Masonic Lodge 735 in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to his parents; Bill was preceded in death by his son, Ronald; as well as brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Norma; his son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Deb (Zelei) Leas; daughter-in-law, Sherilyn Leas; granddaughters, Heather (Travis) Singer and Kelly (Nate) Addessi; great-grandchildren, Regan, Evan, Logan, and Aiden. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1, from 1-3 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave., (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls, where a funeral service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. Interment with full military honors will take place on Monday, March 2, 10 a.m., at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Bill's memory to the Humane Society of Summit County Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -