Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation
520 S. Main Street
Akron, OH 44311
330-923-5450
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Well Akron (CDC)
647 East Market St
Akron, OH
View Map

William Lee Ridler Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Lee Ridler Sr. Obituary
William Lee "Bill" Ridler Sr. a.k.a. "Baseball Bill", 72, passed away on January 14, 2020 after battling with heart disease and cancer. Bill graduated from Akron's North High school class of 1966. In retirement, Bill enjoyed watching many local baseball teams play throughout the Akron/Canton area. Bill is survived by his three children: Lisa (Tom) Smith, William Lee "Bill" Jr. (Melissa) Ridler, and Autumn (Joanne) Ridler-Pippin; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Simmons. The family will receive guests and hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Well Akron (CDC), 647 East Market St., Akron, 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -