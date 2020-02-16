|
William Lee "Bill" Ridler Sr. a.k.a. "Baseball Bill", 72, passed away on January 14, 2020 after battling with heart disease and cancer. Bill graduated from Akron's North High school class of 1966. In retirement, Bill enjoyed watching many local baseball teams play throughout the Akron/Canton area. Bill is survived by his three children: Lisa (Tom) Smith, William Lee "Bill" Jr. (Melissa) Ridler, and Autumn (Joanne) Ridler-Pippin; six grandchildren; sister, Susan Simmons. The family will receive guests and hold a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Well Akron (CDC), 647 East Market St., Akron, 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 16, 2020