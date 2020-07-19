William "Bill" Leroy Palmer, of Doylestown, passed away March 28, 2020 at the age of 72 in the comfort of his home. Born February 9, 1948 at Fort Dix, New Jersey to John and Doris Palmer, Bill lived a fulfilled life working at Ford Motors for 34 years until his retirement. On December 13, 1969 he married Lois Ann Boyes and raised two sons together, Billy and Jimmy. He enjoyed gambling, horse races, being outdoors, and most of all gardening at the home he built with his wife, Lois. He was preceded in death by his father, John, mother, Doris, and sister, Cathy. He is survived by his wife, Lois; two sons, Billy and Jimmy; five grandchildren, Suzanna, Britney, Jacob, Emily, Joseph; and a great-grandson on the way; his sisters, Diane, Vickie, Gail, Penny, and Debbie; as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends who held a huge place in Bill's heart. Please join us as we celebrate his life: Friday, the 24th of July at 5 p.m. at the Barberton Civitan Club, 44 10th St. SW, Barberton, Ohio.







