William Louis Schneckenburger



William Louis Schneckenburger, age 69, passed away May 1, 2019 peacefully at his home in Bedford, Texas.



William (Bill) was born on December 30, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late Harold and Josephine (Bamonte) Schneckenburger. He attended the University of Akron and was a lifelong supporter of the Cleveland Browns and THE Ohio State Buckeyes.



He served as a Deputy Sheriff / Detective with the Summit County Sheriff's Office in Akron, Ohio for many years, before moving to the State of Texas where he was employed as a Deputy Constable with the Denton County Constable's Office, and later retiring from the Department of Homeland Security.



He will be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, big brother, uncle and good friend to all that knew him. He was full of life and could make a room erupt in laughter with his wit and charm; depending on who you asked!



Bill's greatest love was his grandchildren. He enjoyed nothing more than taking them on endless shopping sprees. The grandkids could easily talk "Popa" into buying them anything they wanted as he was a softy-at-heart when it came to the grandchildren. As a proud Navy veteran, he had a great passion and love for the military. He often spent countless hours meeting with wounded vets and was incredibly passionate about supporting charities that assisted in helping war veterans. William took great pride in being the recipient of many military service and war medals received after active duty in the Vietnam War. His service was selfless and his love for his country was bigger than Texas.



Bill is survived by his loving wife, Pamela (Camp) Schneckenburger; children: Mathew (Elizabeth) Schneckenburger, Fort Worth, Texas; Megan (Ted) Stone, Toledo, Ohio; Lori Winstead of Keller, Texas; the late Danielle (Troy) Flud; siblings, Mary Jo Schneckenburger and Robert (Denese) Schneckenburger, Akron, Ohio; grandchildren: Sophia Schneckenburger, Myles Schneckenburger, Grant Winstead, Lauren James Winstead, and Hunter Bayerl; nephews Nicholas Schneckenburger and Brandon Schneckenburger - whom he adored; Mother-in-law, Carmen Camp; Brother-in-law, Jeff (Annie) Camp; nieces, Sarah Camp and Elizabeth Camp. Bill is also survived by his three amazing strong aunts, Dorothy Ash, Eleanor Harget, Ann Marie West (god mother to William) all of Akron, Ohio.



We would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Texas Oncology Group in addition to Dr. Randal Davis who went above and beyond.



Funeral service will be held on May 7, 2019, 3 p.m. at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Home, Grapevine, Texas with military honors. There will be a celebration of life immediately following service with light refreshment for family and guests at the J.E. Foust funeral home at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by sponsoring a wreath on behalf of a fallen solider to Wreaths Across America, wreathsacrossamerica.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary