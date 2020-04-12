|
|
William M Beck, 66, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed away April 3, 2020 due to complications from a recent surgery. Bill grew up in Suffield, Ohio and graduated from Field High school in 1972. He resided in Cuyahoga Falls for over 45 years. He was a kind-hearted, hard-working man who befriended everyone he met. He loved people especially his family and his CF Tiger band family to whom he dedicated so much of his free time. He is survived by his wife, Donna of 45 years; daughters, Lisa Bakeman, Leslie Johnson (Brian), Emily Dwyer (James), and two grandchildren, Alex and Lily Johnson. He is also survived by brother, Tom Beck; sister-in-law, Joyce Furncase (Wes); brothers-in-law, Robert Eisenman (Kathy), William Eisenman (Lois), Douglas Eisenman (Kathy), and all of his nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to COVID 19 we will celebrate Bill's life at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Cuyahoga Falls Cancer Club, 2253 3rd St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2020