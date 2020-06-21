TOGETHER AGAIN William M. Brown, 93, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020, under the care of hospice professionals at Allay Senior Care of Meyers Lake in Canton after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Manchester New Hampshire, William attended Manchester Central High School and graduated from The University Of New Hampshire with a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduation, William worked at Bolta Products Co, later to become the Lawrence Massachusetts plant of the General Tire & Rubber Co. It was there where William met his future wife, Eunice. William and Eunice had two sons, both born in Massachusetts. In 1967 William was transferred to the General Tire headquarters, in Akron Ohio. The Brown family settled into the suburb of Tallmadge and joined the Tallmadge United Methodist Church. William volunteered at General Tire to become one of the first generations of Systems Analysts/Computer programmers in the corporate world. William retired from General Tire in May of 1986. William created the company Pickwick Computing and worked as a consultant at General Tire for two years before retiring for good in 1988. He loved working with computers, and it was his main hobby through much of his retired life. William served as the Stewardship General Manager and Trustee Chairperson while a member of the Tallmadge United Methodist Church. William was always willing to spend time with his sons' many activities. William was active with his sons' activities in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Indian Guides. William would frequently volunteer in his sons' activities in Pee Wee Football and Little League Baseball. In Little League Baseball, William would serve as the official scorer for the League and serve as the statistician for the boys' respective teams. William would help his sons with their Akron Beacon Journal paper route through bookkeeping and facilitating the delivery of the extremely heavy Sunday newspapers. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Eunice; parents, William and Agnes Brown. William is survived by his sons, Peter Brown of Tallmadge, Andrew Brown of Louisville, KY; brother, Donald (Hanno) Brown of Netherlands. A memorial service will be held at a date and format to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made Tallmadge United Methodist Church, 207 N. Munroe, Tallmadge, OH 44278.