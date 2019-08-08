|
William "Bill" M. Daniel DOYLESTOWN - William M. (Bill) Daniel, age 92, passed away on August 6, 2019. Born on October 30, 1926 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Morris V. and Helen (Schaffter) Daniel, he was a life resident of Doylestown. Bill was a veteran of WWII serving with the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Motive - AM102 (Mine Sweeper) as an Electricians Mate 3rd Class. He retired from Ohio Brass after 39 years of service and was employed by the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home for over 20 years, and the Village of Doylestown (Chestnut Hill Cemetery) for 29 years. Bill was a member of the Doylestown American Legion Post # 407, Doylestown United Methodist Church, and a past member of the Doylestown Planning Commission. He was a 64 year member and past president of the Doylestown Lions Club where he had over 50 years of perfect attendance, had held all the officer positions at least once, and collected thousands of pairs of glasses for the club. Bill was also a member and local chairman with the Salvation Army, and a volunteer with his wife Dorothy for Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed woodworking, golfing, spending time with his family and friends, and being actively involved with his community. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Dorothy, who passed in March of 2018; daughter, Lynne; grandson, Ray Allen, he is survived by his daughter, Jayne (Ray) Donnell; grandson, David (Leigh Anne) Benedic; great grandchildren, Emmett and Ada Lynne; son in-law, Rick Benedic; other family and many dear friends. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH 44230 with Pastor Dale Warrick, officiating. Burial with Military Honors to take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Doylestown United Methodist Church, 153 Church St., Doylestown, OH 44230 or to the Doylestown Lions Club, 160 Frederick St., Doylestown, OH 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 8, 2019