FLORIDA -- William "Bill" Mandat was born May 7, 1950. He passed away Sept 14th in Ocala, Florida. Bill graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School. He then enlisted in the Army. After that he had a long career with Ohio Bell-Ameritech before retiring and moving to Florida. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, fishing, golfing, woodworking and camping. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dolores (Lasko) Mandat; brother, Robert (Michael Brittain) of California and daughter, Corrine Catlett. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Teresa; brother, James (Kathy) Mandat; sisters, Susan (Tad) Greene and Barbara (Michael) Robinson both of Cuyahoga Falls; along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial was held in Florida Sept. 19, 2020. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
