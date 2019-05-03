Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
William Maynard Gibson Jr.

William Maynard Gibson Jr. Obituary
William Maynard Gibson Jr.

William Maynard

Gibson Jr., 81, of Springfield Twp., passed away on May 1, 2019.

Bill was born in Akron on December 8, 1937 to the late William and Mary Gibson Sr. He retired from Goodyear Stow Mold after over 20 years of service. In his free time, Bill loved to watch NASCAR, the Indians, and the Browns. He was an avid hiker and took daily walks in the Metroparks.

Bill will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia; sons, William (Heather) Gibson and Greg (Laura) Gibson; sister, Judy (Gill) Sears; brother, David (Robin) Gibson; grandchildren, Joshua,

Michael, Tyler; brothers-in-law, Mike (JoAnn) Richards and Tony Richards; many nieces and nephews. Bill is now reunited with his beloved dog and walking partner, Amy.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2 - 4 followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2019
