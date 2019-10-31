Home

Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
1424 South 1st Capital
St. Charles, MO
William McGuinness Obituary
William "Bill" McGuinness fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Beloved son of the late Philip and Corene (nee: Farnsworth) McGuinness; loving husband of 61 years to Mary (nee: Roath) McGuinness; dear father of Colleen Doerrer (Andy), Mike McGuinness (Renee), Kelli Allsup (Matt); cherished grandfather of Nichole Hosty (Kevin), Megan Kaufman (Jake), Ashley McGuinness, Madison McGuinness, Molly Allsup, Collin Allsup; great-grandfather of Morgan Hosty, Brogan Hosty, Greg Kaufman and Will Kaufman. Bill was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and cherished his time with his grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church 1424 South 1st Capital, St. Charles. Burial will follow at St. Philippine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are preferred to Mercy Hospice or The of St. Louis.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
