William "Scott" McLeod, age 56, of Suffield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday night, January 30, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital. He was born September 20, 1963 in Alliance, Ohio, to William and Jacqueline (Joseph) McLeod. Scott was a Senior Software Analyst for Hitachi Healthcare in Twinsburg. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1981, received his Bachelors' Degree in Accounting and an Associates Degree in Information Technology from The University of Akron. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Alliance, loved music, his dogs, woodworking and cooking. He was a passionate, dedicated husband and father. His home was a comfortable, warm and welcoming place for family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Carnahan); daughter, Kayla McLeod of Suffield; son, Grant McLeod of Akron; parents, William and Jacqueline McLeod of Atwater; sisters, Jennifer Cain (David) and Colleen Beasley (Joe) all of Uniontown. Survived by nieces and nephews, Angela and Javier Suarez, Erin And Ronald Truman, Daniel Cain, Molly and John Curtiss, Andrew and Morgan Beasley and many great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 - 1 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral home in Hartville. Memorial services will begin at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Portage County Humane Society or a charity of the donors' choice. www.arnoldfuneral home.com Arnold - Hartville 330-877-9364
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020