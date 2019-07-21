Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Chaplain

(Colonel)

William O. Rodefer, USAR

Chaplain (Colonel)

William O. Rodefer, USA, Ret., 89, of Port Charlotte. Fla. passed away on July 4, 2019.

Besides his wife,

Jeanine (Sweitzer), he is survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Johnny) Lucas, Debra (John) Markovich; grandchildren, John

(Rebecca) Markovich, Jennifer (Ben) Cohen. He was preceded in death by daughter,

Jennifer Cohen.

Graveside services with military honors will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. A celebration of life will take place at 12:30 Thursday at the First Congregational Church of Akron (292 E.Market St.). A reception will follow.

Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS TO TIDEWELL HOSPICE, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL, 33952.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
