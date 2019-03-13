William P. Keen



William P. Keen, 78, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 after a long illness.



He was born in Warco, Kentucky, on March 14, 1940 to the late Sylvia and Luther Keen, Living most of his life in Norton, he recently was a resident of Leetonia, Ohio. William was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving from 1957 to 1961. He was a truck driver most of his life, retiring from Yellow Freight.



Preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann and brother, Charles, he is survived by wife, Dorothy Ann Keen; daughters, Michele (Kenneth) Hatcher and Deborah (Ben) Wathey; step-children, Steve (Melissa) Slack, Amy (John) Underwood and Nancy (Tim) Hanna; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby (Bob) Mincher and LaVonne Stamp; along with other family members and friends.



The family will receive friends on Friday, March 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, where William's funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park with military honors.