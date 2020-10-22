1/1
William P. Zenz
1953 - 2020
William P. Zenz, age 67, of Akron, OH, died on October 19, 2020 at Akron General Medical Center. He was born on April 8, 1953 in Cleveland, OH to the late Theodore and Josephine (Tack) Zenz and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. Bill enjoyed classic rock music, especially The Beatles and Led Zeppelin. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Zenz. He is survived by brothers, Gary and Ted Zenz and his sister, Sandra Leonardi. In honoring his wishes, Bill will be cremated and there will be no services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FALLS Chapel)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
