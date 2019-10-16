|
|
William Henry Prange Jr., 90, of Stow, Ohio, was called home to the Lord October 13, 2019 after a lifetime of service. He was born Oct. 30, 1928 in Northampton, Ohio to the late William H. Prange and Clara (Herbruck). He is survived by children, William Prange (late Cheryl) of New York; David (Brenda) Prange of Akron; Laura (Terry) Freeman of Cuyahoga Falls; Eric (Linda) Prange of Cuyahoga Falls; and Steven Prange of Stow; grandchildren, Peter (Cassandra) and Joseph Freeman of Cuyahoga Falls; Melissa Prange of Akron; Erica (Matt Knittel) Prange of Lyndhurst and Caleb Prange of Cuyahoga Falls. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Leasure); daughter, Judith Prange; siblings, Lois (Jess) Allphin; Jane (Jim) Woods; and Robert (Darlene) Prange. He was a 1946 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and an Army veteran of the Korean conflict. Bill married Rose July 17, 1952 and moved to Stow in 1959. Bill worked as a postal clerk for the United States Postal Service for 26 years. He was a bricklayer, beekeeper and nuisance trapper. He was a member of Grace Bible Church in Stow, and one of his last wishes was that everyone who knew him would do a good deed for someone less fortunate in remembrance of him. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) and on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment, Northampton Cemetery. Please visit Bill's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 16, 2019