William "Billy" Quentin Victor AKRON - William "Billy" Quentin Victor, 68, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. He was loved immensely and will be greatly missed by family and countless friends. His quick wit, enthusiastic storytelling, expensive taste with the uncanny ability to find a deal, passion for music and infectious laugh will always be in our hearts. His love of people, antiques and Dairy Queen was only surpassed by his dedication to our Lord. Preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Ralph Norris; father, William Victor; father-in-law, Walt Fowler; and brother-in-law, George Fowler; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; children, Erin Victor, Emily Victor-Potter (Ronny) and Samuel (Sophia); grandchildren, Summer, Gibson and Mattis; sisters, Sandra (Jerry) Windle and Patricia (William) Wilke; brothers, Mark (Betsy) and Mike (Cathy); mother-in-law, Ruth Fowler; sisters-in-law, Judy Fowler and Jennifer (Clifford) Vaida; brother-in-law, John (Thierry Blanchard) Fowler; nieces and nephews and special family friends, Dave and Cora Shook. Friends may call from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where friends may also call one hour prior to an 11 AM funeral service on Saturday, September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Akron Snow Angels. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019