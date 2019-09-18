Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Quentin Victor


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Quentin Victor Obituary
William "Billy" Quentin Victor AKRON - William "Billy" Quentin Victor, 68, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2019. He was loved immensely and will be greatly missed by family and countless friends. His quick wit, enthusiastic storytelling, expensive taste with the uncanny ability to find a deal, passion for music and infectious laugh will always be in our hearts. His love of people, antiques and Dairy Queen was only surpassed by his dedication to our Lord. Preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Ralph Norris; father, William Victor; father-in-law, Walt Fowler; and brother-in-law, George Fowler; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan; children, Erin Victor, Emily Victor-Potter (Ronny) and Samuel (Sophia); grandchildren, Summer, Gibson and Mattis; sisters, Sandra (Jerry) Windle and Patricia (William) Wilke; brothers, Mark (Betsy) and Mike (Cathy); mother-in-law, Ruth Fowler; sisters-in-law, Judy Fowler and Jennifer (Clifford) Vaida; brother-in-law, John (Thierry Blanchard) Fowler; nieces and nephews and special family friends, Dave and Cora Shook. Friends may call from 1-3 PM and 5-7 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home 1930 Front St. Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, where friends may also call one hour prior to an 11 AM funeral service on Saturday, September 21, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Akron Snow Angels. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now